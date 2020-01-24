Global  

A young brat wishes everyone of us a happy holi, and his name is Rishi Kapoor

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Rishi Kapoor is known for his unique and unconventional Twitter posts, and that's precisely how he has wished all of us a happy holi. Taking to his Twitter account, he shared a childhood picture of himself and he looked truly cute and adorable, may we just say he was actually looking like Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur Ali...
