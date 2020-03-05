Coachella & Coronavirus: Festival Might Move to October 2020

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The 2020 Coachella Music Festival is likely going to be pushed back from April to October due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The festival promoter Goldenvoice is working with officials on a plan to move the festival to the weekends of October 9 and October 16, according to Billboard. The Stagecoach Music Festival, which always happens [...] 👓 View full article

