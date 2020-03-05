Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coachella & Coronavirus: Festival Might Move to October 2020

Coachella & Coronavirus: Festival Might Move to October 2020

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The 2020 Coachella Music Festival is likely going to be pushed back from April to October due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The festival promoter Goldenvoice is working with officials on a plan to move the festival to the weekends of October 9 and October 16, according to Billboard. The Stagecoach Music Festival, which always happens [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published < > Embed
News video: Festival of books canceled following coronavirus concerns

Festival of books canceled following coronavirus concerns 01:59

 Festival of books canceled following coronavirus concerns

Recent related videos from verified sources

SXSW Cancels Annual Festival Due to Coronavirus [Video]SXSW Cancels Annual Festival Due to Coronavirus

SXSW officially cancels its annual festival after the city of Austin declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a local disaster.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

STEM Expo kicks off at Petco Park [Video]STEM Expo kicks off at Petco Park

Saturday, Petco Park will host the free San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering for families to enjoy.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Will Coachella Be Canceled Because of Coronavirus? Industry Insiders Speak Out

The 2020 Coachella Music Festival is just one month away and fans are wondering if the annual festival is going to get canceled amid Coronavirus concerns. It was...
Just Jared

Holi Special: Five Bollywood songs that captured the essence of this infectious festival!

Holi Special: Five Bollywood songs that captured the essence of this infectious festival!What separates the festival of Holi from Diwali is how infectiously entertaining and energetic the festival happens to be. If Diwali is the festival of lights...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gabz_espinosa

Gabz Ultra Miami: canceled due to Coronavirus Tomorrowland Winter: canceled due to Coronavirus Coachella: might be cance… https://t.co/Q64i9caUBZ 30 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Coachella & Coronavirus: Festival Might Move to October 2020 https://t.co/Vw5uMH9eiB 2 hours ago

mojoandjasper

Sherri RT @JustJared: The #Coachella promoters are working on moving the festival to new dates, though a full cancellation is possible too https:/… 3 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Coachella & Coronavirus: Festival Might Move to October 2020 https://t.co/UxVESBaTkW via @JustJared 3 hours ago

dogscantwhistle

Not a Pinko Coronavirus is the probably the least filthy thing you might catch at Coachella Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Li… https://t.co/8UVhXqjRkm 4 hours ago

rierivers

Rie Rivers ⁦BREAKING: @coachella⁩ potentially moving to October 2020 #Coachella #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/hLlV8R5iO7 4 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Coachella & Coronavirus: Festival Might Move to October 2020 https://t.co/c6FWahSa72 https://t.co/6AH8oE2Xs7 4 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Coachella & Coronavirus: Festival Might Move to October 2020 https://t.co/8hZFxktSyh https://t.co/rcK1KmCko0 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.