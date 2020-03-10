From Raj Kapoor to Rajesh Khanna, here's how Bollywood veterans used to celebrate the festival Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Holi is a celebration of joy and goodness and marks the season of spring. People dance, enjoy music and also smear colours on each other. India known for its diversity celebrated Holi with the same zeal and excitement in different cities of the country.



And Bollywood celebrities make it a point to keep the fervour, frolic, and... Holi is a celebration of joy and goodness and marks the season of spring. People dance, enjoy music and also smear colours on each other. India known for its diversity celebrated Holi with the same zeal and excitement in different cities of the country.And Bollywood celebrities make it a point to keep the fervour, frolic, and 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this