Bollywood celebs pour in Holi wishes

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The festival of colours is here and as everyone gears up for celebration, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of Holi. Rishi Kapoor shared an adorable childhood picture of him celebrating Holi, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a glimpse of her Holi celebrations on social media posing adorably with daughter Aaradhya.
