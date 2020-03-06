Global  

PC and Nick enjoy ‘bhang’ at a Holi party?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated Holi in Mumbai and pictures of the duo drenched in colours went viral on social media. Post the celebration in the city, Priyanka and Nick had taken off for a weekend away from the city with their close friends and family. And a video of Priyanka and Nick enjoying bhang at a Holi party was recently shared on the internet. PeeCee was her cheery self, chatting away with her gal-pals and enjoying the music, while Nick was snapped in conversation with Priyanka’s brother Siddharth.
