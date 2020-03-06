PC and Nick enjoy ‘bhang’ at a Holi party?

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated Holi in Mumbai and pictures of the duo drenched in colours went viral on social media. Post the celebration in the city, Priyanka and Nick had taken off for a weekend away from the city with their close friends and family. And a video of Priyanka and Nick enjoying bhang at a Holi party was recently shared on the internet. PeeCee was her cheery self, chatting away with her gal-pals and enjoying the music, while Nick was snapped in conversation with Priyanka’s brother Siddharth.
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani daughter Isha Ambani hosted a grand pre Holi party here, with celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
While the World will celebrate Holi on March 10, celebrations have already begun in the tinsel town. On Friday, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and... Mid-Day Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •Zee News •E! Online
