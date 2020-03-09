Amanda Bynes & Fiance Paul Michael Are Back Together, One Day After Split
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael are back on again, just one day after their split. The 33-year-old actress confirmed the two were back together on her Instagram, with a new selfie with Paul. “my love,” she captioned the image. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Bynes Amanda and Paul reportedly split just three [...]
