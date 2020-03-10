Animated 'Mulan' Star Ming-Na Wen Steals The Spotlight at Live-Action 'Mulan' Premiere

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Ming-Na Wen looks so gorgeous in a tapestry like gown at the premiere of Mulan held at Dolby Theatre on Monday night (March 9) in Hollywood. The 56-year-old actress was the voice of the character in the 1998 animated film. Ming-Na was joined by American Housewife stars Carly Hughes and Meg Donnelly, Lana Condor, Chrissy [...] Ming-Na Wen looks so gorgeous in a tapestry like gown at the premiere of Mulan held at Dolby Theatre on Monday night (March 9) in Hollywood. The 56-year-old actress was the voice of the character in the 1998 animated film. Ming-Na was joined by American Housewife stars Carly Hughes and Meg Donnelly, Lana Condor, Chrissy [...] 👓 View full article

