Pearl Jam postpones North American tour due to coronavirus
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () U.S. rock band Pearl Jam, with hit songs including "Black" and "Even Flow", said on Monday it would postpone the first leg of its Gigaton Tour, which has 17 shows in North America and was set to begin March 18, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Holographic Whitney Houston to Embark on European Tour Whitney Houston, who died on Feb. 11, 2012, will hit the stage once again in 2020. Starting Feb. 25 in England, Houston's hologram will set out on..