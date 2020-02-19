Global  

Pearl Jam postpones North American tour due to coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
U.S. rock band Pearl Jam, with hit songs including "Black" and "Even Flow", said on Monday it would postpone the first leg of its Gigaton Tour, which has 17 shows in North America and was set to begin March 18, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Pearl Jam postpones first leg of Gigaton tour amid coronavirus concerns

The first leg of Pearl Jam's anticipated Gigaton tour, set to begin March 18 in Toronto, has been postponed, the band announced on social media Monday.
Seattle Times

Pearl Jam, Miley Cyrus and Madonna scrap gigs over coronavirus fears

The pop stars call off shows in Australia and France, while Pearl Jam scrap a North American tour.
BBC News

