Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

B-town celebs on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.



Veteran actor Raj Babbar took to Twitter with his wishes. He captioned the post as, "#HappyHoli to all my countrymen ! Let us resolve to splash everyone today with the colours of Love & Peace. May the rainbow of... 👓 View full article