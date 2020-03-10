You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Suits' Actress Amanda Schull Welcomes First Son at 41 In the birth announcement, the Katrina Bennett depicter on the hit series says while she and husband will call their child Paterson, they are open to 'any and...

AceShowbiz 3 days ago





Tweets about this Daily Entertainment News Amanda Schull gives birth to son - Amanda Schull gave birth to a baby boy last month. The 41-year-old actress and h… https://t.co/RFyoatGAFO 3 days ago