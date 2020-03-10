Global  

Aamir posts colourful Holi clicks of Azad

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Bollywood is busy enjoying the festival of Holi, getting drenched in a festive celebration. Aamir Khan also took to social media to share several clicks from his Holi celebration. Wishing fans ‘Holi Mubarak’, the actor posed several colourful memories on Instagram, featuring his son Azad and wife Kiran Rao. Azad looked all cheery as he posed with a water gun, ready to kick off the festivity.
Holi 2020: Posing with Kiran Rao, Azad points watergun at father Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan shared two images of his Holi celebrations with wife Kiran Rao and son Azad
DNA

