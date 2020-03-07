Pearl Jam Pull North American Tour Over Coronavirus Fears Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

"We are so sorry… And deeply upset..."



*Pearl Jam* have postponed their North American tour as the



The band were due to kick off the epic North American jaunt shortly, but have taken the decision to push the shows back.



Eddie Vedder writes:



"As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better."



"So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives."



"Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy... We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority."



There's no word yet on re-arranged dates, and refunds are available from point of purchase.



Eddie Vedder writes: "We are so sorry… And deeply upset..."



The news comes as music reels from the shock of the SXSW cancellation, while speculation is mounting over the *viability of Coachella.*



Here's the full statement from Pearl Jam.





As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives. Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy... We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority. So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements... This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date. We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid. It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to



