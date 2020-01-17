Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tame Impala Confirm Initiative To Combat Climate Change

Tame Impala Confirm Initiative To Combat Climate Change

Clash Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Tame Impala Confirm Initiative To Combat Climate ChangeThe band will reduce their carbon footprint...

*Tame Impala* have confirmed plans to reduce the carbon footprint of their touring activities.

The Australian band recently released new album 'The Slow Rush', a nuanced, sonically gorgeous return.

Now songwriter Kevin Parker has detailed plans for the group's incoming tour dates to support green causes.

Teaming with the organisation REVERB, Tame Impala have put in place plans to reduce their carbon footprint - ranging from reusable water bottles for all crew to food donations from show catering.

Alongside this, REVERB will set up an eco-village at each show, allowing gig-goers to learn about their unCHANGEit Campaign.

Here's the announce.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Live Nation Announces Plan to Postpone All Touring Shows [Video]

Live Nation Announces Plan to Postpone All Touring Shows

Live Nation Announces Plan to Postpone All Touring Shows Live Nation has decided to officially postpone all of their tours domestically and internationally. The decision was announced on March 12..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Governors Ball 2020 lineup revealed [Video]

Governors Ball 2020 lineup revealed

Musical acts includes Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume and Vampire Weekend...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this

knightmyst1220

Janine R RT @ClashMagazine: .@tameimpala link with eco-organisation REVERB to reduce the carbon footprint of their incoming world tour... https://t… 4 days ago

jonnatammisto

Jonna Tammisto "REVERB will set up an eco-village at each show, allowing gig-goers to learn about their unCHANGEit Campaign" https://t.co/hP7NDuIziW 4 days ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH .@tameimpala link with eco-organisation REVERB to reduce the carbon footprint of their incoming world tour...… https://t.co/hD6gfgvSjW 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.