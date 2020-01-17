Tame Impala Confirm Initiative To Combat Climate Change Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

*Tame Impala* have confirmed plans to reduce the carbon footprint of their touring activities.



The Australian band recently released new album 'The Slow Rush', a nuanced, sonically gorgeous return.



Now songwriter Kevin Parker has detailed plans for the group's incoming tour dates to support green causes.



Teaming with the organisation REVERB, Tame Impala have put in place plans to reduce their carbon footprint - ranging from reusable water bottles for all crew to food donations from show catering.



Alongside this, REVERB will set up an eco-village at each show, allowing gig-goers to learn about their unCHANGEit Campaign.



Here's the announce.



