Dwyane Wade + Gabrielle Union Share Support For Transgender Daughter Zaya At Her First Red Carpet

SOHH Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Dwyane Wade + Gabrielle Union Share Support For Transgender Daughter Zaya At Her First Red CarpetRetired NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union are proud-proud. The inseparable married couple have fully supported their transgender daughter Zaya‘s first red carpet appearance since her transition. Big Facts According to reports, the outing went down last weekend. The trio linked up for the 2020 Truth Awards. Dwyane Wade, wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Zaya […]

The post Dwyane Wade + Gabrielle Union Share Support For Transgender Daughter Zaya At Her First Red Carpet appeared first on .
