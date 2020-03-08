Global  

Broward Couple Aboard Grand Princess Suing Princess Cruise Lines Over Handling Of Coronavirus

cbs4.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020
A Broward County couple still aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland, California, has filed a lawsuit against the ship's operator Princess Cruise Lines, accusing the company of gross negligence in allowing them to be exposed to coronavirus on the ship.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents

Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents 00:55

 An ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak on board will dock briefly at a nearby terminal in Oakland, where passengers will be screened and sent on to medical and quarantine sites elsewhere, officials said on Sunday.

Officials Allowing Thousands Of Cruise Ship Passengers Back On US Soil After Coronavirus Cases On Board [Video]Officials Allowing Thousands Of Cruise Ship Passengers Back On US Soil After Coronavirus Cases On Board

Trang Do reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:46Published

Passengers leave Grand Princess cruise ship after Covid-19 outbreak [Video]Passengers leave Grand Princess cruise ship after Covid-19 outbreak

Passengers on board the beleaguered Grand Princess cruise ship have left the Covid-19-hit vessel for a period of recovery and quarantine on land.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


Cruise ship hit by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California

The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea and barred from returning to San Francisco last week due to a coronavirus outbreak aboard the vessel, has been...
Reuters India Also reported by •USATODAY.comBBC NewsCBS NewsReuters

Princess Cruise Lines Sued by Quarantined Passengers Claiming Coronavirus Exposure

The coronavirus is now turning legal -- a quarantined cruise in California has been sued for allegedly putting passengers at risk ... when they knew the virus...
TMZ.com

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Broward couple still aboard the #GrandPrincess cruise ship in Oakland, California, has filed a lawsuit against the… https://t.co/wX2SqQKUOf 2 minutes ago

newslink7com

newslink7.com Broward County, Florida couple aboard the coronavirus Grand Princess file lawsuit Read More https://t.co/VzhqT3lK4Q… https://t.co/vRH64LIioo 4 hours ago

