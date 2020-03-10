Donald Trump Not Tested for Coronavirus After Potential Exposure to COVID-19
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () President Donald Trump came into contact with three politicians who have decided to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Coronavirus (aka COVID-19). White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed that he has not been tested for the highly contagious virus that is spreading across America. “The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has [...]
U.S. President Donald Trump, who spent the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, has been furiously defending his administration’s response to the growing coronavirus outbreak. This report produced by Jonah Green.
