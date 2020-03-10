Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Donald Trump Not Tested for Coronavirus After Potential Exposure to COVID-19

Donald Trump Not Tested for Coronavirus After Potential Exposure to COVID-19

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump came into contact with three politicians who have decided to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Coronavirus (aka COVID-19). White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed that he has not been tested for the highly contagious virus that is spreading across America. “The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine

Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine 02:51

 U.S. President Donald Trump, who spent the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, has been furiously defending his administration’s response to the growing coronavirus outbreak. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fox Host Lashes Out at Critics of Trump’s Response to Coronavirus Saying It’s Just ‘Impeachment All Over Again’ [Video]Fox Host Lashes Out at Critics of Trump’s Response to Coronavirus Saying It’s Just ‘Impeachment All Over Again’

A Fox Business host opined that criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak was just “impeachment all over again.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published

COVID-19: Trump tries to ease fears [Video]COVID-19: Trump tries to ease fears

Donald Trump has announced he would be taking 'major' steps to guard the US economy against the impact of coronavirus.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump doesn't need virus test, despite inner circle's proximity to patients: White House

The White House insists U.S. President Donald Trump doesn't need a coronavirus test, despite several members of his political circle self-quarantining after they...
CTV News Also reported by •Reuters

The United States' closest ally is in a state of 'genuine disbelief' about how bad Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak has been

The United States' closest ally is in a state of 'genuine disbelief' about how bad Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak has been· *The United States' closest international ally is in a state of incredulity and "disbelief" at how badly President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus...
Business Insider Also reported by •Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.