Billie Eilish’s Tour Kick-Off in Miami Involved Hugs With Jennifer Lopez, A Moving Anti-Body Shaming Video

Billboard.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Eilish debuted a powerful anti-body-shaming video during her tour kick-off in Miami on Monday night (March 9).
Credit: Bang Media World
News video: Billie Eilish delivers body shaming message at Miami concert

Billie Eilish delivers body shaming message at Miami concert 00:59

 Chart-topping pop star Billie Eilish delivered a strong message about body shaming in Miami.

Coach in trouble after letting ‘twerk tour’ film in school gym [Video]Coach in trouble after letting ‘twerk tour’ film in school gym

A Miami, Florida high school basketball coach is in trouble with school officials... after he allowed celebrity twerker Nastya Nass to use the high school gym for a “twerk tour” video. The fitness..

Billie Eilish feared Britney Spears-style breakdown [Video]Billie Eilish feared Britney Spears-style breakdown

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish feared she was heading for a breakdown akin to Britney Spears' 2007 head-shaving drama after hitting her "lowest point" while on tour last year.

Billie Eilish tackles body shaming as her world tour kicks off in Miami

"Though you've never seen my body, you still judge me for it," says the star, as her tour kicks off.
BBC News Also reported by •Just Jared Jr, Just Jared, Seattle Times

