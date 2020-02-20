Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Why Kourtney Kardashian Was "Surprised" by the Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo

Why Kourtney Kardashian Was "Surprised" by the Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo

E! Online Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
When Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo that showed her stretch marks back in August, she never expected it to go viral. In a new cover story for Health's April issue, the Keeping Up...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ashley Graham Shows Off Post-Baby Stretch Marks On Instagram [Video]Ashley Graham Shows Off Post-Baby Stretch Marks On Instagram

Ashley Graham gave birth to her son Isacc Menelik Giovanni Ervin in January 2020. According to the HuffPost, she wrote about her pregnancy weight and learning to accept her body changing. Now the new..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Tweets about this

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Why Kourtney Kardashian Was "Surprised" by the Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo https://t.co/Pn9QNjIxQ9 https://t.co/biE8a1SrvV 42 seconds ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Why Kourtney Kardashian Was “Surprised” by the Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo… https://t.co/hYrcSKH3vv 5 minutes ago

realtoluwani

EKITI STATE BLOGGER Why Kourtney Kardashian Was "Surprised" by the Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo https://t.co/keBpyEVFKD https://t.co/PUB8wYKVLI 20 minutes ago

theNEXD

The NEXD Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) Says She Was "Surprised" by Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo… https://t.co/YKsq1Z0pPZ 22 minutes ago

jefeblack

Jefe Vee RT @enews: Why Kourtney Kardashian Was "Surprised" by the Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo https://t.co/ntJg4lV6pQ 36 minutes ago

enews

E! News Why Kourtney Kardashian Was "Surprised" by the Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo https://t.co/ntJg4lV6pQ 37 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Why Kourtney Kardashian Was "Surprised" by the Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo https://t.co/EocTXLz84d… https://t.co/hOXWnj2O3G 44 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Why Kourtney Kardashian Was "Surprised" by the Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo https://t.co/L1RIoJGJ1c https://t.co/ExXfnxyT2U 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.