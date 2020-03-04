Global  

Shah Rukh Khan's meaningful Holi message for fans

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also known for his wisdom, gave his fans a meaningful message on the occasion of Holi.

"To everybody, here's looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy and madness of these colours. Happy Holi and be safe," SRK wrote.


