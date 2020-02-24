Global  

The View’s Sunny Hostin Confronts Booker for Ripping Biden on Race, Criminal Justice During Debates: ‘What Changed?’

Mediaite Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
ABC's The View Co-host Sunny Hostin confronted former 2020 presidential hopeful Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) over his 2020 endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden after ripping him in past Democratic debates on race relations in America.
News video: 5 Takeaways From Tuesday's Democratic Primaries

5 Takeaways From Tuesday's Democratic Primaries 01:28

 5 Takeaways From Tuesday's Democratic Primaries 1. Joe Biden is in firm control of the Democratic primary. While Biden struggled in the first three contests, his performance in the past two weeks has revealed him as the clear contender. 2. Bernie Sanders' struggles with key demographics are...

Recent related videos from verified sources

After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race [Video]After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race

Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he will stay in the Democratic presidential race despite suffering a series of big losses to front-runner Joe Biden, promising to keep up the public pressure for his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:31Published

9 Days That Could Seal The Deal For The Democratic Race For President [Video]9 Days That Could Seal The Deal For The Democratic Race For President

The next nine days will determine whether Bernie Sanders will bring an end to the Democratic presidential race. After a massive victory in Nevada, the Vermont senator is now positioned to continue..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

