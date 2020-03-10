Rickinthewall🇵🇸 BBC News - Tom Watkins: The man behind Pet Shop Boys and Bros dies at 70 https://t.co/dVGU1LlUP2 man at the centre… https://t.co/C0H7NmeafK 10 hours ago

Paul D. Brazill: Man of the World Tom Watkins, pop manager behind Pet Shop Boys, Bros and East 17, dies aged 70 https://t.co/RwDmQnBag9 2 days ago

John Ellis Porter RT @KenSweeney: Tom Watkins, pop manager behind Pet Shop Boys, Bros and East 17, dies aged 70 https://t.co/7QIq5zud6Q 2 days ago

Ken Sweeney Tom Watkins, pop manager behind Pet Shop Boys, Bros and East 17, dies aged 70 https://t.co/7QIq5zud6Q 2 days ago

Deb Walters RT @AlistairAli: Tom Watkins: The man behind Pet Shop Boys and Bros dies at 70 https://t.co/Zbmaoc73Oz 2 days ago

#Ali m campbell Tom Watkins: The man behind Pet Shop Boys and Bros dies at 70 https://t.co/Zbmaoc73Oz 2 days ago

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Tom Watkins: The man behind Pet Shop Boys and Bros dies at 70: In the 1980s and 90s he helped Pet Shop Boys forge their success… 2 days ago