Jameela Jamil Responds to Trolls Saying She's Going to Get Coronavirus

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jameela Jamil is getting a lot of tweets suggesting she will be one of the first celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19 aka Coronavirus. “If you’re gonna make a joke about how I am going to be the first actress with coronavirus, ya late and ya basic. Joking about my mental and physical health doesn’t [...] 👓 View full article

