Jameela Jamil Responds to Trolls Saying She's Going to Get Coronavirus

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Jameela Jamil is getting a lot of tweets suggesting she will be one of the first celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19 aka Coronavirus. “If you’re gonna make a joke about how I am going to be the first actress with coronavirus, ya late and ya basic. Joking about my mental and physical health doesn’t [...]
Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after announcing she's queer

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil has become the latest celebrity to identify as "queer".

Recent related news from verified sources

Jameela Jamil Responds to Comedian Who Suggests She'll Claim to Have Coronavirus

Jameela Jamil is calling out comedian and former The View co-host Michelle Collins for suggesting that she will claim to have Coronavirus. There have been...
Just Jared

Jameela Jamil tells actor who made tasteless joke about her getting coronavirus to go 'to the bad place'

Jameela Jamil hit back at a comedian who joked she’d be the first celebrity to acquire coronavirus. The Good Place actor called out radio host Michelle Collins...
PinkNews

