Bernie Sanders & Joe Biden Both Cancel Cleveland Rallies Set For Tonight
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Both of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden‘s rallies in Cleveland, Ohio have been cancelled. Campaign communications directors Mike Casca and Kate Bedingfield issued statements (via Deadline) about the cancellations. “Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland,” Mike, Bernie‘s communications director, shared. “We are heeding the public warnings [...]
