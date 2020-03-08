Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bernie Sanders & Joe Biden Both Cancel Cleveland Rallies Set For Tonight

Bernie Sanders & Joe Biden Both Cancel Cleveland Rallies Set For Tonight

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Both of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden‘s rallies in Cleveland, Ohio have been cancelled. Campaign communications directors Mike Casca and Kate Bedingfield issued statements (via Deadline) about the cancellations. “Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland,” Mike, Bernie‘s communications director, shared. “We are heeding the public warnings [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown

Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown 02:33

 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigned in the Midwest on Saturday, as the two prepare for a showdown in Michigan, Missouri and four other nominating contests next week. Conway G. Gittens reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Sanders Is Fairing In 2020 Vs. 2016 [Video]How Sanders Is Fairing In 2020 Vs. 2016

Former VP Joe Biden crushed the competition in March 3rd Super Tuesday contests. Sen. Bernie Sanders lost multiple states he carried in 2016 and underperformed in nearly every other. The Super..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

De Blasio Takes Swing At Biden [Video]De Blasio Takes Swing At Biden

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took a swing at Joe Biden. According to Politico, De Blasio claims that Biden has not been sufficiently vetted by voters. Biden has been in politics since 1973. He..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden campaigns cancel Ohio rallies amid coronavirus outbreak

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden campaigns cancel Ohio rallies amid coronavirus outbreakPhoto by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images The Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden campaigns have canceled events in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday after three cases of...
The Verge

Virus disrupts White House race as Sanders, Biden cancel rallies

Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both cancelled their election night rallies in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday as fears of the coronavirus...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

jaydestarlight

mme lt dr dumbass, esquire RT @usatodayDC: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are separated by fewer than 100 delegates as six states head out to… 11 seconds ago

LilyCle78598227

Lily Clements Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders need to suspend their campaigns and they shouldn't be engaging in anymore rallies, bec… https://t.co/0xog5ca76P 34 seconds ago

RavynDeMuerte

Susie Alcala RT @TrumpWarRoom: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are two sides of the same extreme coin. They both want to kill hundreds of thousands of blu… 58 seconds ago

nousgnostic

💋⚓️ nationalist Jac 🇺🇸 RT @LoveTru72457107: 23 PEOPLE AFFECTED...AFTER BOTH Joe Biden AND Bernie Sanders cancel Ohio rallies over HYPED UP CORONA VIRUS FEARS htt… 2 minutes ago

MC_Swaggr

John Ryan RT @HNIJohnMiller: This is going to sound crass as fuck, and I apologize. But, the coronavirus could not have come at a better time for Bi… 2 minutes ago

TampaNative52

Marta RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: Both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are canceling their rallies due to #COVID2019. Trump, thus far, is not. Tw… 2 minutes ago

ninasergison_0

ninasergison RT @HillReporter: Due To Coronavirus Warnings, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Both Cancel Events In Cleveland Tuesday Night https://t.co/Ci2CPGu… 3 minutes ago

dwnews

DW News Both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have canceled their Ohio rallies tonight over #coronavirus concerns. 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.