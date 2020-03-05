Global  

Coachella festival to reschedule due to coronavirus

SFGate Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Following the example of other major festivals like Ultra Music Festival and SXSW, Coachella just announced on their official Twitter account that they will reschedule this year's event for October.
