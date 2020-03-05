Global  

Next Democratic Debate Will Not Have a Live Audience, CNN Announces

Mediaite Tuesday, 10 March 2020
As more and more public events are being cancelled over coronavirus concerns, CNN has announced that its upcoming Democratic primary debate will proceed without a live audience.
News video: No live audience for Democratic debate in Phoenix

No live audience for Democratic debate in Phoenix 01:31

 Next Democratic debate will not have an audience due to coronavirus fears

No Audience For Upcoming Democratic Debate [Video]

No Audience For Upcoming Democratic Debate

Sunday&apos;s Democratic debate will tape without an audience or reporters.

Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis [Video]

Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled primary election night rallies on Tuesday. According to Reuters, both campaigns were following guidance from public officials..

Democrats' Phoenix debate to have no live audience amid health worries

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will have no live audience when they debate each other in Phoenix on Sunday due to health...
CNN and Univision Announce Moderators for March Democratic Debate

CNN and Univision announced the moderators for the March 15 Democratic debate Thursday morning. CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash and “The...
