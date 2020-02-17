Milla Jovovich's Daughter Ever Anderson To Play Wendy In Live Action 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

Ever Anderson is following in her mother’s footsteps and getting into acting! The 12-year-old is set to play Wendy in a new live action Peter Pan movie, Peter Pan & Wendy, Variety confirms. Ever‘s film credits include playing a younger version of her mom Milla Jovovich in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, and she can [...]

