Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Alyssa Milano supports Joe Biden after 'tough conversation' he had with Detroit worker about guns

Alyssa Milano supports Joe Biden after 'tough conversation' he had with Detroit worker about guns

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Alyssa Milano once again is throwing her support behind former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, after she shared a video on Twitter that showed Biden engaging in a “tough conversation” about gun control with an automotive plant worker in Detroit, Mich.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns

Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns 01:19

 Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns The Democratic presidential candidate told a Michigan factory worker "‘you’re full of s---" on Tuesday. Biden was visiting with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at the site of a new Fiat Chrysler assembly plant. CBS...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Due to the global pandemic, candidates are having to avoid gatherings with large crowds. Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Patrick Murphy on US response to the coronavirus and supporting Joe Biden [Video]Patrick Murphy on US response to the coronavirus and supporting Joe Biden

Former Rep. Patrick Murphy (D-FL) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to rate the U.S response to the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss his support for Joe Biden.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 09:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden tells plant worker he is 'full of s***' over gun control accusations

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has hit back at a worker's comments about gun access while visiting a plant in Detroit.
SBS Also reported by •FOXNews.comNews24ReutersDaily CallerTMZ.com

Major gun safety group endorses Joe Biden’s presidential bid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden has received the endorsement of one of the nation’s largest gun control advocacy groups, Everytown for Gun Safety, in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FactCheck.org

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MORSECDE1

MORSECDE @Alyssa_Milano @JoeBiden Alyssa supports Biden, but if she was uninsured and sick, and couldn’t go to a doctor to g… https://t.co/7Q4EwgdjB6 3 hours ago

NurBorno

Borno 🇧🇩 RT @NurBorno: @FlyThaiMMA @Alyssa_Milano She endorsed Bernie in 2016 but now supports Biden. She became another #Resistance liberal who on… 5 hours ago

NurBorno

Borno 🇧🇩 @FlyThaiMMA @Alyssa_Milano She endorsed Bernie in 2016 but now supports Biden. She became another #Resistance libe… https://t.co/HpiO5RuCMQ 6 hours ago

Alex01728533

Alex @FlyThaiMMA @Alyssa_Milano @JoeBiden Or, she is and we’ve all been led to believe she supports Biden. 6 hours ago

StewartCEdward1

Stewart C Edwards @Alyssa_Milano @JoeBiden Joe Biden is a Globalist, Alyssa. Open your eyes!. He supports a New World Order. Here, he… https://t.co/kTXDeIWEST 10 hours ago

TweetThisBabe

Lynnie @Alyssa_Milano @JoeBiden OMG these photos really want to make me vomit. You are one very sick woman. How on EARTH… https://t.co/Jf0Q53cip8 11 hours ago

WrightDistrict3

Wright for Congress @Alyssa_Milano @JoeBiden @Alyssa_Milano is a wealthy person and she is not struggling, this is why she supports Bid… https://t.co/ltu5Snz6nD 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.