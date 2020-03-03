BREAKING: Joe Biden Projected to Win Michigan

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan, according to projections from Fox, CBS and NBC News. The Michigan polls closed at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The state is home to 125 delegates, making it the largest in Tuesday’s primary. After Biden’s impressive Super Tuesday success, the former vice president led in […]
In a swift turn of events, smalltown mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the Democratic presidential race and has now backed former vice president Joe Biden. But... PinkNews Also reported by •WorldNews
Tweets about this
John Burton Graham RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING:
Joe Biden is projected to win Michigan, Missouri, & Mississippi
This almost ensures that the most corrupt V… 8 seconds ago
Robin RT @mmpadellan: BREAKING: Joe Biden has just been projected by @MSNBC to win the Michigan primary!
He's also projected to win Mississippi… 21 seconds ago