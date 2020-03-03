Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > BREAKING: Joe Biden Projected to Win Michigan

BREAKING: Joe Biden Projected to Win Michigan

Mediaite Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan, according to projections from Fox, CBS and NBC News. The Michigan polls closed at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The state is home to 125 delegates, making it the largest in Tuesday’s primary. After Biden’s impressive Super Tuesday success, the former vice president led in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden To Battle Over Michigan On Tuesday

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden To Battle Over Michigan On Tuesday 02:07

 CBS4's Natalie Brand reports voters are looking ahead to the general election.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders, Biden cancel OH events due to coronavirus concerns [Video]Sanders, Biden cancel OH events due to coronavirus concerns

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled rallies set for Tuesday night in Cleveland over concerns about holding large public gatherings during the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:50Published

Joe Biden rallies Michigan voters one day before the primary election [Video]Joe Biden rallies Michigan voters one day before the primary election

Joe Biden rallies Michigan voters one day before the primary election

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic primary: Joe Biden projected to win Michigan in turning point for race to take on Trump

Joe Biden is on his way to another blockbuster night in the battle to take on Donald Trump, with US media projecting he will win the crucial Michigan primary.
Independent

Joe Biden gives Pete Buttigieg the ‘highest compliment’ in his vocabulary after receiving his backing for president

In a swift turn of events, smalltown mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the Democratic presidential race and has now backed former vice president Joe Biden. But...
PinkNews Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

JohnBurtonGrah1

John Burton Graham RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: Joe Biden is projected to win Michigan, Missouri, & Mississippi This almost ensures that the most corrupt V… 8 seconds ago

RobinRobinw63

Robin RT @mmpadellan: BREAKING: Joe Biden has just been projected by @MSNBC to win the Michigan primary! He's also projected to win Mississippi… 21 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.