Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2020? Is Peter Engaged? Spoilers!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2020? Is Peter Engaged? Spoilers!

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor has just ended and we have the spoilers on what happened during the finale! During part one of the finale on Monday night, after bringing both Madison and Hannah Ann to meet his parents and brother, it was clear which woman was favored by his family, and Madison even [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News [Video]'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News

Peter Weber prepares to propose to his remaining finalist when Tuesday's pre-taped portion of the ABC reality series continues.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:23Published

The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹

It's the Women Tell All on The Bachelor this week! We start off with Victoria F getting sent home, and Madison and Hannah Ann get the final roses. Then, onto the drama with the ladies from Peter's..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Bachelor Finally Revealed Peter Weber's "Unprecedented" Ending. Now What?

That was certainly not what we expected. After weeks of Chris Harrison and Peter Weber himself promising we were in for an ending to The Bachelor that was...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbiz

Hannah Ann Confronts Peter Weber Over His Feelings for Hannah Brown on The Bachelor Finale

The Bachelor's Peter Weber has some explaining to do. Like Arie Luyendyk Jr, Pilot Pete appears to regret his decision to ask one woman to marry him and not...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Peter Weber was engaged and single in dramatic 'Bachelor' season: Everything that happened https://t.co/r78pspxBdD 2 minutes ago

QbanKendy

oswald kendy RT @Newsweek: Peter Weber was engaged and single in dramatic 'Bachelor' season: Everything that happened https://t.co/1bkLbA5PTg 3 minutes ago

redstick_lady

Barbara @Dee1016Dee @iDoc_Emily @chauvinappsych @RealitySteve Nick Viall was the last The Bachelor to get engaged to someon… https://t.co/O5zUiLLOIT 5 minutes ago

Newsweek

Newsweek Peter Weber was engaged and single in dramatic 'Bachelor' season: Everything that happened https://t.co/1bkLbA5PTg 8 minutes ago

kathyrandall4

kathy randall RT @HodaAndJenna: 'Bachelor' twist! Here's what happened in the finale https://t.co/pQ6Vb8EzXj 9 minutes ago

maryannwollison

mary anne wollison RT @tpoulos: Come on Peter was in Love with @prewett_madison from day 1 & the fact that he got engaged @HannahannSluss because he couldn’t… 16 minutes ago

tpoulos

tracy poulos Come on Peter was in Love with @prewett_madison from day 1 & the fact that he got engaged @HannahannSluss because h… https://t.co/wTPlwx4MLK 17 minutes ago

Scorpioborn1

Scorpioborn RT @MorganEastling: Peter and Jed: - Both engaged to a Hannah - Both engagements were broken off - Both extremely hated men in Bachelor Nat… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.