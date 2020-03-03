Global  

Ever Anderson, Milla Jovovich's 12-Year-Old Daughter, Will Play Wendy In Live-Action 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The upcoming live-action Peter Pan just found its Peter and Wendy! Ever Anderson, the 12-year-old daughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson, will play Wendy in Peter Pan & Wendy, Variety confirmed on Tuesday (March 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milla Jovovich Ever‘s film credits include playing a younger version of [...]
