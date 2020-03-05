Global  

Saiyami Kher on Special Ops: Worked with special action team

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
While her training as a runner certainly came handy, Saiyami Kher admits that in order to kick and punch for her role of an undercover agent in Special Ops, she had to undergo intense training in Mixed Martial Arts. Neeraj Pandey's upcoming espionage thriller has heavy action sequences, making it the kind of project that Kher...
