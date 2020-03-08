Global  

Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden for President

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Andrew Yang is making his presidential endorsement. The 45-year-old former nominee made his official endorsement on-air on CNN on Tuesday (March 10) in the wake of several victories by Biden during the “Super Tuesday II” primaries in states like Missouri and Mississippi. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Yang “I believe that Joe [...]
 Senator Kamala Harris was once a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. The Senator from California is a former prosecutor, and a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Now, Reuters reports Harris is endorsing her one-time rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Harris made the announcement Sunday,...

