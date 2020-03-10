Global  

Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy & More Team Up With Property Brothers For New Show 'Celebrity IOU'

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Brad Pitt has teamed up with Property Brothers for their brand new HGTV show, Celebrity IOU. Drew and Jonathan Scott have six big name celebs that they’re working with for the new series, which sees the twins team up with famous guests to work on special renovations for people in said guests’ lives. Each episode [...]
