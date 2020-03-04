Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Rumored To Be Dating Football Player Josh Dobbs

The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Rumored To Be Dating Football Player Josh Dobbs

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Hannah Ann Sluss first ended up engaged to Peter Weber on the season finale of The Bachelor, but it was revealed that it didn’t work out. Now, fans are wondering what Hannah Ann‘s relationship status is now, after the finale aired – and it looks like she might be dating football player Joshua Dobbs. On [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹

It's the Women Tell All on The Bachelor this week! We start off with Victoria F getting sent home, and Madison and Hannah Ann get the final roses. Then, onto the drama with the ladies from Peter's..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:29Published

Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition [Video]Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition

The hosts of ‘Here to Make Friends’ need a stiff drink and a hearing aid after last night’s deafening Women Tell All. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley cut through the crosstalk and re-hash the..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 07:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The Bachelor' finale: Peter Weber chooses Madison Prewett after breaking up with fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss

This season of "The Bachelor" has been long and windy.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! Online

Peter Weber Proposes to Hannah Ann During The Bachelor Finale

Peter Weber is ready to start a new chapter in his life with Hannah Ann Sluss by his side. During the Bachelor finale, the pilot popped the big question to none...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kasie_Ady

Queen Kase✨ RT @DailyNewsGhana: The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Rumored To Be Dating Football Player Josh Dobbs https://t.co/kOievIZ5Md https://t.co/8V… 14 minutes ago

theNEXD

The NEXD #TheBachelor Hannah Ann Sluss Rumored to be Dating Football Player Joshua Dobbs #PeterWeber #HannahAnn https://t.co/NpMvUeD6lM 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Rumored To Be Dating Football Player Josh Dobbs https://t.co/eX158ijSlH https://t.co/HGvCCLfKlT 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Rumored To Be Dating Football Player Josh Dobbs https://t.co/kOievIZ5Md https://t.co/8VvvZsBoXq 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Rumored To Be Dating Football Player Josh Dobbs https://t.co/WO6BfOY1Yn https://t.co/H9COUrqq02 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.