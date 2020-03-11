Global  

Charles Barkley Dunks on Possible Coronavirus Ban on Spectators at March Madness: ‘It Would Be a Travesty’

Mediaite Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Charles Barkley dunks on the prospect of a coronavirus ban against fans attending March Madness games: 'It would be a travesty'
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Impacting NCAA March Madness Tournament, NBA

Coronavirus Impacting NCAA March Madness Tournament, NBA 01:53

 Dennis O'Donnell reports on NCAA announcing that only limited audience will be allowed into NCAA Tournament games (3-11-2020)

March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic [Video]March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic

On Thursday, the NCAA announced tournaments for men's and women's basketball will no longer take place.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

European Union disapproves of US travel ban [Video]European Union disapproves of US travel ban

In a joint statement on the US travel ban, EU presidents Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen said they “disapproved” of the decision. They said: “The coronavirus is a global crisis, not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published


Charles Barkley Says March Madness Should Be Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

This is going to get ugly
Daily Caller

Charles Barkley In Self-Quarantine After Taking Test For Coronavirus

Charles Barkley says he's in the middle of a self-quarantine after getting tested for the coronavirus ... this after admitting he hasn't been feeling well. Sir...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Just Jared

bana2166

Steph Banatte Hey @_CharlesBarkley why is Travesty ban fans due CoronaVirus when #Trump just announce 30Day ban from people trave… https://t.co/xbHYVtNZpU 1 day ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Charles Barkley Dunks on Possible Coronavirus Ban on Spectators at March Madness: ‘It Would Be a Travesty’ https://t.co/cy0LrcWX05 2 days ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 Charles Barkley Dunks on Possible Coronavirus Ban on Spectators at March Madness: ‘It Would Be a Travesty’ https://t.co/tq40ZlCQ8H 2 days ago

ProfDauber

Prof Dauber Charles Barkley Dunks on Possible Coronavirus Ban on Spectators at March Madness: ‘It Would Be a Travesty’ https://t.co/aMAwqhZtEZ 2 days ago

MediaWatchUS

Media Watch New from Mediaite → Charles Barkley Dunks on Possible Coronavirus Ban on Spectators at March Madness: ‘It Would Be… https://t.co/gWYKDNdYzf 2 days ago

bndsnoopy61

Dianne RT @Mediaite: Charles Barkley Dunks on Possible Coronavirus Ban on Spectators at March Madness: 'It Would Be a Travesty If Fans Weren't The… 2 days ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Pro basketball Hall-of-Famer #Charles #Barkley pulled no punches about the prospect that the NCAA might #Ban #Fans… https://t.co/LdFyhBdHmY 2 days ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Charles Barkley Dunks on Possible Coronavirus Ban on Spectators at March Madness: 'It Would Be a Travesty If Fans W… https://t.co/wWO73Jaklh 2 days ago

