Rob Gronkowski Is Close to Finalizing Deal to Join WWE (Report)

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Rob Gronkowski is heading to the WWE. The 30-year-old New England Patriots tight end is reportedly closing in on a deal with the wrestling organization, according to a Wrestling Sheet report on Tuesday (March 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rob Gronkowski The deal’s exact details are not yet known, and it’s unlikely [...]
News video: Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE

Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE 01:19

 Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE The former New England Patriot is reportedly "deep in talks" with the pro wrestling company. The report by FS1's 'WWE Backstage' says that Gronkowski could appear on 'WWE Smackdown' as soon as March 20. Gronkowski previously worked with the WWE when he...

WWE reportedly ‘in deep talks’ to sign three-time Super Bowl winner and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski

WWE appears to be close to signing former NFL star Rob Gronkowski. According to Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet, the three-time Super Bowl champion is set to...
talkSPORT Also reported by •CBS Sports

Gronkowski close to deal with WWE, per report

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is "deep in talks" with WWE, FS1's WWE Backstage program reported Tuesday night.
ESPN


