Five Guys a Week: Channel 4's 'excruciating' new dating show leaves viewers horrified

Broadcast How Channel 4 got Five Guys a Week https://t.co/iQWvmoOR7c https://t.co/MVWSDiIwKb 5 hours ago

Jack Deal If I'm going to get through the next three months, Channel 4 are going to have to air at least five 'Five Guys A Week' a week. 6 hours ago

Clive, but that's all, folks!! 🏳️‍🌈 RT @bandanachap: "Young straight people have apparently completely forgotten how to do sex". Top-class review from The Irish Times of Chann… 7 hours ago

Weaver "Young straight people have apparently completely forgotten how to do sex". Top-class review from The Irish Times o… https://t.co/Tv4Zef4Pyj 7 hours ago

Label1 Television Limited RT @DurhamBubble: Channel 4’s Five Guys a Week: A True Guilty Pleasure https://t.co/kDdyfpWk5C https://t.co/v3m9HYwANt 1 day ago

Olivia McCann Since all my uni social activities have been cancelled for the foreseeable future due to #Covid_19, I've suddenly g… https://t.co/PkXf2zq1Oc 1 day ago

The Bubble Channel 4’s Five Guys a Week: A True Guilty Pleasure https://t.co/kDdyfpWk5C https://t.co/v3m9HYwANt 1 day ago