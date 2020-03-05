Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Five Guys a Week: Channel 4's 'excruciating' new dating show leaves viewers horrified

Five Guys a Week: Channel 4's 'excruciating' new dating show leaves viewers horrified

Independent Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
'I'm still deciding whether this is pure cringe or utter genius'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lion King' Tackles 4 Wild Cheetahs [Video]

Lion King' Tackles 4 Wild Cheetahs

BRAVE animal ranger, Shandor Larenty, is back – and this time, he’s taming WILD cheetahs. The 24-year-old recently re-homed four brand new cats from captivity where they had never interacted with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 10:00Published
'I don't believe race played a role': Police chief responds to claims that mass shooting was racially motivated [Video]

'I don't believe race played a role': Police chief responds to claims that mass shooting was racially motivated

One week ago, five people were shot and killed inside Molson Coors by Anthony Ferrill. He then turned the gun on himself. WTMJ radio host John Mercure interviewed Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Five more states report cases, as Trump claims virus has been 'stopped' and will 'go away'

Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada and New Jersey have now reported cases of the virus, despite the president's claims
Independent

'Bernie's gonna do it': New delegate count shows Sanders-Biden race still too close to call

'Delegate-wise Sanders isn't out of the game anymore than Biden seemed to be a week ago'
Independent


Tweets about this

Broadcastnow

Broadcast How Channel 4 got Five Guys a Week https://t.co/iQWvmoOR7c https://t.co/MVWSDiIwKb 5 hours ago

EagleEyedJack

Jack Deal If I'm going to get through the next three months, Channel 4 are going to have to air at least five 'Five Guys A Week' a week. 6 hours ago

CliveofLegend

Clive, but that's all, folks!! 🏳️‍🌈 RT @bandanachap: "Young straight people have apparently completely forgotten how to do sex". Top-class review from The Irish Times of Chann… 7 hours ago

bandanachap

Weaver "Young straight people have apparently completely forgotten how to do sex". Top-class review from The Irish Times o… https://t.co/Tv4Zef4Pyj 7 hours ago

Label1tv

Label1 Television Limited RT @DurhamBubble: Channel 4’s Five Guys a Week: A True Guilty Pleasure https://t.co/kDdyfpWk5C https://t.co/v3m9HYwANt 1 day ago

OliviaFMcCann

Olivia McCann Since all my uni social activities have been cancelled for the foreseeable future due to #Covid_19, I've suddenly g… https://t.co/PkXf2zq1Oc 1 day ago

DurhamBubble

The Bubble Channel 4’s Five Guys a Week: A True Guilty Pleasure https://t.co/kDdyfpWk5C https://t.co/v3m9HYwANt 1 day ago

FiveGuysAWeek

Five Guys A Week RT @scottygb: If the *news* is making you want to find shows to switch off: - Bake Off tonight features Louis Theroux. Fab. - Five Guys A… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.