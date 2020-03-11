Harvey Weinstein wanted Jennifer Aniston killed

Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing today in Lower Manhattan following his conviction on third degree rape and criminal sex act charges. This comes as new documents are unsealed in the case. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
Secrets about Harvey Weinstein's sordid crimes continue to emerge in the days following his guilty verdict. On Tuesday, the New York Times revealed the convicted...
