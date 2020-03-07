Emily Blunt Debuts Hilarious 'A Quiet Place' Parody Airline 'A Quiet Plane' on 'Kimmel'! (Video)

Fed up with small-talkers and chattering children on your flights? Emily Blunt has a solution. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the...

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Step Out as 'A Quiet Place 2' First Reactions Are Released Emily Blunt and John Krasinski walk through the rain with help from some umbrella holders on Friday afternoon (March 6) in New York City. The married couple was...

Just Jared 1 week ago



