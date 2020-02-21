Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Mari Gilbert launched a crusade to solve her daughter, Shannan Gilbert’s disappearance and death. Her personal investigation led to the uncovering of the Gilgo Beach murders, but the truth behind Shannan’s death remains inconclusive. Amy Ryan plays Mari in Netflix’s compelling retelling of Mari Gilbert’s quest for the truth, Lost Girls, which premieres on March […]



The post Mari Gilbert Wiki: Facts about Shannan Gilbert’s Mother appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

