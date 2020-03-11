Global  

Michelle Mandico Offers Hope on the Slopes in Picturesque ‘Ptarmigan’ Video: Exclusive

Billboard.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Michelle Mandico grew up on the ski slopes in Colorado and during a difficult time in 2015, she found solace as she skied on the empty slopes alone on Christmas Day 2015 at Loveland Ski Area. It was here that the song “Ptarmigan,” which Billboard premieres the video for today.
