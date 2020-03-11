Global  

The Silence Breakers Issue Statement After Harvey Weinstein Sentencing

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020
The Silence Breakers are speaking out. The group of 24 Harvey Weinstein accusers, made up of women including Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, spoke out in a statement issued on Wednesday (March 11) following the sentencing of the disgraced film producer, who will be serving 23 years in prison for criminal sexual acts. [...]
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein suffered 'dangerous' rise in blood pressure

Harvey Weinstein suffered 'dangerous' rise in blood pressure 01:13

 Harvey Weinstein's spokesman has confirmed he was hospitalised after suffering a "dangerous" rise in blood pressure following his sentencing hearing on Wednesday (11.03.20).

