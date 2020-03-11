The Silence Breakers Issue Statement After Harvey Weinstein Sentencing
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () The Silence Breakers are speaking out. The group of 24 Harvey Weinstein accusers, made up of women including Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, spoke out in a statement issued on Wednesday (March 11) following the sentencing of the disgraced film producer, who will be serving 23 years in prison for criminal sexual acts. [...]
Harvey Weinstein said Jennifer Aniston ‘should be killed’ in an unearthed email (Picture: AP / WireImage) Harvey Weinstein said Jennifer Aniston ‘should be... WorldNews Also reported by •E! Online •TMZ.com •Belfast Telegraph •USATODAY.com
What's next after Joe Biden's big night, sentencing set for sex offender Harvey Weinstein and more coronavirus updates to get your Wednesday started.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared •FOXNews.com •WorldNews •Zee News
Tweets about this
Vivi Teixeira 🤦🏼♀️🙄😒😑😤🥴 RT @JustJared: The Silence Breakers, a group made up of Harvey Weinstein accusers including Ashley Judd, issue a statement after his senten… 2 days ago
Shatta Bandle The Silence Breakers Issue Statement After Harvey Weinstein Sentencing https://t.co/F9TI6fFzyX 2 days ago
Kim Kardashian The Silence Breakers Issue Statement After Harvey Weinstein Sentencing https://t.co/4G3mJ4ZzTr 2 days ago
Global Connect+ The Silence Breakers Issue Statement After Harvey Weinstein Sentencing https://t.co/vhDLKDi9Ah 2 days ago
JustJared.com The Silence Breakers, a group made up of Harvey Weinstein accusers including Ashley Judd, issue a statement after h… https://t.co/jCkvtMjGYK 2 days ago