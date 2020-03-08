Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Big Brother Takes Little Sister To Father-Daughter Dance After Father Stands Her Up For Second Time

Big Brother Takes Little Sister To Father-Daughter Dance After Father Stands Her Up For Second Time

cbs4.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A big brother who took his little sister to a dad-daughter dance after her father failed to show is getting kudos from across the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Big Brother Canada’ S8 Evictee #2: Michael Stubley

‘Big Brother Canada’ S8 Evictee #2: Michael Stubley 01:42

 “Big Brother Canada” evictee Michael Stubley catches up with ET Canada to open up about his short-lived time in the house, including his showmance with Maddie and where he sees the season going next.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Father teaches daughter to dance [Video]

Father teaches daughter to dance

Father teaches daughter to dance

Credit: WTHIPublished
McDonald's Introduces 'Little' and 'Double' Bic Macs [Video]

McDonald's Introduces 'Little' and 'Double' Bic Macs

McDonald's Introduces 'Little' and 'Double' Bic Macs Both items are being sold at the fast-food chain for a limited time. They contain all of the signature ingredients of the iconic sandwich. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Chicago West Sing Her Baby Brother Psalm a Rainy Day Song

It's official: Chicago West is the cutest and sweetest big sister. Kim Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter isn't letting a little rain stop her or her younger...
E! Online

Pic: Ibrahim's a copy of his ‘old man’ Saif

Ibrahim Ali Khan, celebrated his birthday on March 6, and sister Sara Ali Khan treated fans to unseen pictures of the brother-sister duo from an earlier...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

lyssagabby

Alyssa RT @TODAYshow: Brother steps up when dad doesn't show for little sister's father-daughter dance https://t.co/Vt5IVyBokI 2 hours ago

Godschosen1A

Jerome Rivers Brother steps up when dad doesn't show for father-daughter dance https://t.co/ME4HzlwMjn via @TODAYshow 4 hours ago

BrigitteFrankln

Brigitte Franklin RT @fox5dc: Brother takes little sister to dad-daughter dance after father stands her up for second year in a row https://t.co/yMUpMOCq5h 6 hours ago

TODAYshow

TODAY Brother steps up when dad doesn't show for little sister's father-daughter dance https://t.co/Vt5IVyBokI 6 hours ago

eswcbaseball

Edgerton Baseball Bad news-school is cancelled which takes any practice with it. Good news-we can take this time and make the best of… https://t.co/vy5rnX7sBv 7 hours ago

amlst5

michel sammur RT @3rdHourTODAY: Brother steps up when dad doesn't show for little sister's father-daughter dance https://t.co/fVwwTT3Oef 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.