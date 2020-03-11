Global  

Survivor Delays Production of Season 41 and 42 Due to Coronavirus

E! Online Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Survivor's next set of castaways will have to wait a bit longer for their marooning. Season 41 of the CBS reality competition show was set to start filming in the Mamanuca Islands in...
