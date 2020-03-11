Georgina Chapman Finds New Boyfriend Adrien Brody "Unusual & Interesting' Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

More about Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody‘s relationship has been revealed from a source close to the couple. A source shared a bit about their relationship with People, revealing that they share “many of the same interests.” The insider added that Georgina “thinks he’s unusual and interesting. She finds [him] to be an interesting person [...] 👓 View full article

