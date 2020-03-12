Global  

Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are "Not Worried" About Coronavirus Diagnosis

E! Online Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Chet Hanks knows parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are fighters through and through. After the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor revealed on Wednesday that he and his wife of...
News video: Chet Hanks says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are 'going to be alright'

Chet Hanks says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are 'going to be alright' 01:13

 Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, recently took to Instagram to reassure fans about his parent’s health.

Khloe Kardashian is praying for 'humanity' [Video]

Khloe Kardashian is praying for 'humanity'

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has revealed she is praying for "humanity" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Share Update Following Coronavirus Announcement [Video]

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Share Update Following Coronavirus Announcement

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, shared an update Thursday on their recent coronavirus diagnosis.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:31Published

They are not worried about it: Chet Hanks on Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s coronavirus diagnosis


Indian Express

Rita Wilson Makes Light of Coronavirus Diagnosis With Music Share

Being held in quarantine after being tested positive for COVID-19, the actress/singer wife of Tom Hanks makes use of social media to share one of her favorite...
AceShowbiz


