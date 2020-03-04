Charlie Sheen denies Corey Feldman's rape allegations

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Actor Charlie Sheen has slammed Corey Feldman for accusing him of raping the late child actor Corey Haim during the filming of their 1986 film "Lucas". Feldman resurfaced the claims in the new documentary, "(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys". The film also lists the other men who assaulted him and his friend Haim, reports... 👓 View full article

