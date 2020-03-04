Global  

Charlie Sheen denies Corey Feldman's rape allegations

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Actor Charlie Sheen has slammed Corey Feldman for accusing him of raping the late child actor Corey Haim during the filming of their 1986 film "Lucas". Feldman resurfaced the claims in the new documentary, "(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys". The film also lists the other men who assaulted him and his friend Haim, reports...
News video: Corey Feldman makes rape claim against Charlie Sheen

Corey Feldman makes rape claim against Charlie Sheen 00:50

 Actor Corey Feldman claims his late friend, Corey Haim, told him he was raped by Charlie Sheen in the 1980s.

Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary [Video]

Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary

Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary The actor is currently promoting 'My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.' According to 'Page Six,' Feldman arrived at 'The Wendy Williams..

Corey Feldman fears for life as he prepares for expose doc [Video]

Corey Feldman fears for life as he prepares for expose doc

Corey Feldman has reportedly said he fears his life is in danger as he prepares for the release of his documentary on a Hollywood paedophile ring.

Charlie Sheen denies Corey Feldman's claim he raped Corey Haim: 'Sick, twisted allegations never occurred'

Charlie Sheen is denying the claim he sexually assaulted Charlie Haim, as made by Corey Feldman in his new documentary.
FOXNews.com

Charlie Sheen Accused of Raping Corey Haim in Broad Daylight

In new documentary, Corey Feldman claims that his late Canadian friend was sexually abused by the 'Two and a Half Men' alum in between two trailers back in the...
AceShowbiz


