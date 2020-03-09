Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bernie Sanders Calls On Trump to Stop Watching Fox and Tweeting About Dem Primary: ‘Why Don’t You Do Your Job!’

Bernie Sanders Calls On Trump to Stop Watching Fox and Tweeting About Dem Primary: ‘Why Don’t You Do Your Job!’

Mediaite Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called out President Donald Trump for watching too much Fox News and being too distracted by the Democratic primary to do his job properly amidst a stock market collapse and a global coronavirus pandemic. During his appearance not The Tonight Show, Sanders vaguely answered a question from host Jimmy Fallon about whether the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders stops in Grand Rapids ahead of Tuesday's Michigan Primary

Bernie Sanders stops in Grand Rapids ahead of Tuesday's Michigan Primary 02:15

 Bernie Sanders in Grand Rapids ahead of Michigan Primary

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pollster Frank Luntz: Coronavirus has potential to tank economy and cost Trump the election [Video]Pollster Frank Luntz: Coronavirus has potential to tank economy and cost Trump the election

Pollster Frank Luntz tells Larry that Donald Trump's re-election hopes could be dashed if the U.S. economy suffers from the global economic impact of the coronavirus. Plus, his take on the Democratic..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 24:37Published

Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak [Video]Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak

Former California GOP Spokeswoman Jen Kerns and Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo join Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting 2020 politics and weigh in on Joe Biden..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders to take stage at Fox News Town Hall in Michigan on eve of pivotal primary

Bernie Sanders was set to take the stage at a Fox News Town Hall in Detroit, Mich., as the struggling Democratic presidential candidate hopes for a win in...
FOXNews.com

Bernie Sanders Dismisses Question at Fox Town Hall About Biden’s Mental Fitness: Won’t Engage in ‘Personal Attacks’

One issue that came up during Senator *Bernie Sanders'* Fox News town hall was *Joe Biden's* mental faculties.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nevins_d2

Diane RT @marklevinshow: Biden and Sanders are two rambling clowns: clueless leftwing demagogues desperately trying to appear presidential when,… 2 minutes ago

gkennedy023

G Kennedy RT @joelpollak: When markets crashed in 2008, @BarackObama and John McCain put disagreements aside and offered help to President George W.… 3 minutes ago

RichRichiegolf

rich c RT @judy_ewell: MARXIST LIES & PROPAGANDA. SIMPLE AS THAT 😡 THIS IS WHAT A TRUE DICTATOR LOOKS LIKE ! 🚨NEVER VOTE DEMOCRAT 🚨👉https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago

CrazyOldGaloot

Mark Anderson RT @iskandrah: Great press conference today, @BernieSanders. Thank you for leading on #coronavirus while Trump is an obstacle toward prepar… 7 minutes ago

GramD

Dee Mills RT @ABC: NEW: Bernie Sanders calls on President Trump to declare a “national emergency” in wake of coronavirus pandemic, adding that becaus… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.