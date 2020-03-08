Global  

Freida Pinto can't wait for the world to meet Mira, Royal Detective!

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Freida Pinto has done the voice-over in the animated television series, Mira, Royal Detective. The mystery adventure, inspired by Indian culture and customs, is designed for kids. Pinto voices the character of Queen Shanti, the person who appointed Mira to be the royal detective. "This show is first of its kind in the animation...
News video: Kal Penn Chats About The New Disney Junior Show,

Kal Penn Chats About The New Disney Junior Show, "Mira, Royal Detective" 24:46

 Disney Junior’s "Mira, Royal Detective" is an animated mystery-adventure series for preschoolers inspired by the cultures and customs of India. The series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the Queen. Along with her friend Prince...

