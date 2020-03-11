Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Armaan Malik after deleting all his Instagram posts: You'll know everything soon

Armaan Malik after deleting all his Instagram posts: You'll know everything soon

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Yesterday, Armaan Malik made headlines after he deleted all his Instagram posts except one, which read, "I can't take it anymore." This move came without any prior intimation of the singer quitting social media, and fans couldn't fathom why their favourite singer had left the photo-sharing platform so suddenly.

Now, in a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Armaan Malik deletes all his Instagram posts with a cryptic note, and we wonder what’s happening?

Almost 23 hours ago, Armaan Malik deleted all of his Instagram posts which has left his fans and his peers wondering whether his account is hacked or he is...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA

The mystery is solved - Armaan Malik has signed his first English single

After leaving his fans and Instafam puzzled by deleting all his posts and sharing three cryptic posts, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik on Thursday announced his...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Spotboye

SpotboyE .@ArmaanMalik22 breaks his silence on deleting all of his previous Insta posts. He assures time will reveal everyth… https://t.co/GD93gfxS2E 4 days ago

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Armaan Malik after deleting all his Instagram posts: You'll know everything soon https://t.co/si5YwBwqUo https://t.co/4mic2A4Eqv 4 days ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE .@ArmaanMalik22 breaks his silence on deleting all of his previous Insta posts. He assures time will reveal everyth… https://t.co/ovj9CROmWD 5 days ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation After deleting all his Insta posts, singer #ArmaanMalik says 'I can't take it anymore' @ArmaanMalik22 https://t.co/Ku9D6QcbuH 5 days ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: You will know everything sooner than later, says Armaan Malik after deleting Insta posts https://t.co/Fn7QD8md6B 5 days ago

republic

Republic You will know everything sooner than later, says Armaan Malik after deleting Insta posts https://t.co/Fn7QD8md6B 5 days ago

Testrisha

Test_Sherlock acc test4 What Armaan Malik Tweeted After "Cant Take It Anymore" Insta Post https://t.co/0DJ6qr6XZe 6 days ago

CloutNewsMedia

CloutNews Armaan Malik Leaves His Fans Panicked After Deleting All Posts On Instagram, Says “I Can’t Take It Anymore”… https://t.co/DKQ75ih842 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.